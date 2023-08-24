Illinois Eatery Named 'Most Legendary' Restaurant In The Entire State

How does a restaurant reach "legendary" status?

Perhaps, it's years and years of exceptional service and cuisine that patrons can't help but to rave about. "Cult favorite" eateries are built upon their menu. If the food offered at the establishment is of higher quality than all surrounding locations, a following of loyal customers will come back time and time again for the same delicious meals. It's kind of like the saying "if it's not broke, don't fix it." While there are many new restaurants to try, why abandon something you can count on like the most legendary restaurant in Illinois?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most legendary restaurant in all of Illinois is Lou Malnati's located in Chicago.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most legendary restaurant in the entire state:

"Pretty much synonymous with Chicago, Lou Malnati’s is renowned as one of the best places to get proper deep dish pizza. Having started from scratch back in 1971, it’s now a full on local chain – and yet still family-owned and widely lauded. Folks love the flaky butter crust (a closely guarded recipe, naturally), signature cheese pulls, and exclusive sausage seasoning. In the ever-raging ‘best deep dish pizza’ wars, Lou Malnati’s has the majority in its corner."

For a continued list of the most legendary restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.