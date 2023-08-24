Jermaine Dupri is getting his So So Def crew together for a celebratory festival in honor of his label's 30th anniversary.



On Wednesday, August 23, the iconic record label's founder announced the plans for the 30th Anniversary So So Def Festival. The two-day event is set to go down on October 7 and October 8 at Central Park in Atlanta. The lineup consists of classic So So Def artists like Jagged Edge, Xscape, Anthony Hamilton, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz and YoungBloodZ. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming months.



"So So Def Festival is a two-day extravaganza filled with a series of events leading up to the weekend," the festival's website says.

