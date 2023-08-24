Jermaine Dupri Announces So So Def Festival With All-Star Lineup
By Tony M. Centeno
August 24, 2023
Jermaine Dupri is getting his So So Def crew together for a celebratory festival in honor of his label's 30th anniversary.
On Wednesday, August 23, the iconic record label's founder announced the plans for the 30th Anniversary So So Def Festival. The two-day event is set to go down on October 7 and October 8 at Central Park in Atlanta. The lineup consists of classic So So Def artists like Jagged Edge, Xscape, Anthony Hamilton, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz and YoungBloodZ. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming months.
"So So Def Festival is a two-day extravaganza filled with a series of events leading up to the weekend," the festival's website says.
The esteemed producer has been working hard this year between new music and performances. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Curren$y for their joint project For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1. The EP comes with seven tracks including "Essence Fest." The NOLA native recently told iHeartRadio that he plans to reunite with Dupri for a full-length joint album.
Dupri also pulled up to the ATL Hip Hop 50 concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta. The show featured performances from T.I., Goodie Mob, EarthGang, Crime Mob, Omeretta The Great, ScottyATL and more.
Tickets for the 30th Anniversary So So Def Festival are currently on sale now.