Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Closes On Nearly $9 Million Penthouse
By Tony M. Centeno
August 24, 2023
Kendrick Lamar is looking to make a big move from the West coast to a brand-new home in the East.
According to a report the New York Post published on Tuesday, August 22, the "Silent Hill" rapper is set to purchase a luxury condo building in New York City. Lamar was previously spotted out shopping for a new home in Brooklyn earlier this month. After browsing through options at Quay Tower in Brooklyn Heights and the Olympia in Dumbo, the pgLang co-founder selected a penthouse at Pierhouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park at the asking price of $8.99 million.
The condo is big enough to house his wife and two children, a son and a daughter. His three-level condo has four bedrooms, a den and nearly 2,000 square feet of outdoor space on two levels. His new home also has floor-to-ceiling windows, 18-foot ceilings in the living room, pine floors, a chef’s kitchen and a private rooftop that has incredible views of the East River and Brooklyn Bridge Park. As of this report, neither Lamar, his team nor his realtors have commented on the purchase.
It looks like Kendrick Lamar has finally found the time to settle into a new home. He's been traveling all around the world to hit various stages since he released his album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Within the past few months alone, K. Dot has appeared at Primavera Sound in Madrid, Governor's Ball in New York City, Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Lollapalooza in Paris.