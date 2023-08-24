Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Closes On Nearly $9 Million Penthouse

The condo is big enough to house his wife and two children, a son and a daughter. His three-level condo has four bedrooms, a den and nearly 2,000 square feet of outdoor space on two levels. His new home also has floor-to-ceiling windows, 18-foot ceilings in the living room, pine floors, a chef’s kitchen and a private rooftop that has incredible views of the East River and Brooklyn Bridge Park. As of this report, neither Lamar, his team nor his realtors have commented on the purchase.



It looks like Kendrick Lamar has finally found the time to settle into a new home. He's been traveling all around the world to hit various stages since he released his album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Within the past few months alone, K. Dot has appeared at Primavera Sound in Madrid, Governor's Ball in New York City, Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Lollapalooza in Paris.

