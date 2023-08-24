Kim Cattrall Returns To 'And Just Like That' With Season 2 Finale Cameo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 24, 2023
After much anticipation, Samantha Jones finally returned to And Just Like That! During the season 2 finale of Max's Sex and the City spinoff, Kim Cattrall returned as her iconic character after being noticeably absent from the first season. We don't want to spoil anything for you in case you're still catching up, but catch a glimpse of Cattrall as Samantha in 2023 below.
The return of Samantha Jones was big news this summer. After it was confirmed Cattrall would make an appearance in season 2, fans went wild online. Even knowing that the appearance would be very brief increased their excitement and reverence for Cattrall.
Kim Cattrall returns as Samantha Jones in the season finale of ‘And Just Like That.’ pic.twitter.com/WqsrxIBiLL— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 24, 2023
There's more good news for fans hoping to see more Samantha Jones in the near future. And Just Like That was recently picked up for a third season so we're holding out hope that Cattrall will agree to appear in more episodes.
Earlier this summer, Cattrall talked about returning to the iconic character for the spinoff. "It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini," she said of the "short scene." When asked if she'd be willing to appear in more scenes for And Just Like That, Cattrall said her short cameo is "as far as I'll go." However, the actress did add, "I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her."