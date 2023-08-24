Kim Cattrall Returns To 'And Just Like That' With Season 2 Finale Cameo

There's more good news for fans hoping to see more Samantha Jones in the near future. And Just Like That was recently picked up for a third season so we're holding out hope that Cattrall will agree to appear in more episodes.

Earlier this summer, Cattrall talked about returning to the iconic character for the spinoff. "It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini," she said of the "short scene." When asked if she'd be willing to appear in more scenes for And Just Like That, Cattrall said her short cameo is "as far as I'll go." However, the actress did add, "I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her."