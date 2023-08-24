Miley Cyrus Teases Emotional New Single 'Used To Be Young'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 24, 2023
With less than 24 hours to go until Miley Cyrus drops her new single "Used To Be Young," the pop star is teasing fans with the first snippet of the song. In a new video shared on social media, Miley discusses what the song means to her and plays a short clip from the song and its music video in between.
"I know I used to be crazy," Miley sings in a dark room as her eyes fill with tears. She also seems to be wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt which could allude to her childhood on the Disney Channel. "I know I used to be fun." The track then fades out to a video of Miley sitting on a couch and explaining the song. The footage is likely part of her Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) which will air tonight (August 24th) on ABC at 10:00 P.M. ET.
ESV CONTINUED (BYS) - TONIGHT @ 10 PM ET— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 24, 2023
USED TO BE YOUNG - TONIGHT @ 12 AM ET pic.twitter.com/AKOzIpKqRJ
"'Used To Be Young' is my newest single. It's optimistic and there's a sadness. It's allowing sadness and joy to be happening simultaneously, which happens all the time," Miley shared. "More importantly, this song is about looking toward the future and where I'm going."
The song and music video then come back in to show Miley with more light and reveal that she's wearing a sparkly red corset over the Mickey Mouse tank top. "I know I used to be crazy/ Messed up but god was it fun," she smiles as she sings. "I know I used to be wild," she sings before going into a full belt, "That's cause I used to be young."
"Used To Be Young" drops on Friday, August 25th, at midnight ET!