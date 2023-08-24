With less than 24 hours to go until Miley Cyrus drops her new single "Used To Be Young," the pop star is teasing fans with the first snippet of the song. In a new video shared on social media, Miley discusses what the song means to her and plays a short clip from the song and its music video in between.

"I know I used to be crazy," Miley sings in a dark room as her eyes fill with tears. She also seems to be wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt which could allude to her childhood on the Disney Channel. "I know I used to be fun." The track then fades out to a video of Miley sitting on a couch and explaining the song. The footage is likely part of her Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) which will air tonight (August 24th) on ABC at 10:00 P.M. ET.