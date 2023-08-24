Minnesota Eatery Named 'Most Legendary' Restaurant In The Entire State

How does a restaurant reach "legendary" status?

Perhaps, it's years and years of exceptional service and cuisine that patrons can't help but to rave about. "Cult favorite" eateries are built upon their menu. If the food offered at the establishment is of higher quality than all surrounding locations, a following of loyal customers will come back time and time again for the same delicious meals. It's kind of like the saying "if it's not broke, don't fix it." While there are many new restaurants to try, why abandon something you can count on like the most legendary restaurant in Minnesota?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most legendary restaurant in all of Minnesota is Matt's Bar located in Minneapolis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most legendary restaurant in the entire state:

"Home of the 'Jucy Lucy' (a burger patty stuffed with cheese, pictured), Matt’s Bar has been the talk of the town since 1954. It’s no overstatement to say this place is legendary; folks line up outside the door to get their fix of cheese-filled burgers and fries, served with a smile out of a tiny kitchen. It’s got a retro, dive bar kind of feel and a short menu, which might just be why everything’s so delicious."

