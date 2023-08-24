Nebraska Eatery Named 'Most Legendary' Restaurant In The Entire State

How does a restaurant reach "legendary" status?

Perhaps, it's years and years of exceptional service and cuisine that patrons can't help but to rave about. "Cult favorite" eateries are built upon their menu. If the food offered at the establishment is of higher quality than all surrounding locations, a following of loyal customers will come back time and time again for the same delicious meals. It's kind of like the saying "if it's not broke, don't fix it." While there are many new restaurants to try, why abandon something you can count on like the most legendary restaurant in Nebraska?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most legendary restaurant in all of Nebraska is The Drover located in Omaha.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most legendary restaurant in the entire state:

"People go simply mad for the steaks on offer at The Drover. Though a little pricey, they offer the ultimate Omaha steak experience: huge, tender, and marinated in whiskey for that signature taste. They’re so renowned, this place even featured on Man v. Food Nation. The inside vibe is no afterthought, either: warm and cozy, with cowboy charm in spades."

For a continued list of the most legendary restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.