Nicki Minaj Provides An Update In Ongoing Swatting Investigation
By Tony M. Centeno
August 24, 2023
Nicki Minaj is finally seeing some progress in the investigation into the swatting calls she received recently.
On Wednesday night, August 23, the "Barbie World" rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to identify the person who allegedly called the cops to her home under false pretenses. Before she revealed the name of the woman, Nicki asked "#WasItWorthItDumbo?" Then she came right out with the woman's name and said that an arrest warrant has already been put into the system. TMZ has confirmed that Bell has a warrant out for her arrest.
"Stephanie Bell," she wrote. "A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful."
Stephanie Bell— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 23, 2023
A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful.
The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS.
To God be the glory.
It's been nearly a month since the last time Nicki was swatted. Police showed up to her L.A.-area home after someone claimed a person was shot on the property. A month before that incident, police were called to her home twice after someone claimed her house was on fire and that her child was being abused. The swatting calls have become a regular occurrence at the home she shares with her husband Kenneth Petty and their three-year-old son.
This is the first time she's publicly addressing the updates in the case. According to Nicki, the District Attorney reportedly filed one charge for the swatting call and another for a false call to the L.A. County Department of Children and Families Services. As of this report, there's no confirmation on whether Bell has been arrested or not.
Outside of the swatting drama, Nicki Minaj is also preparing to drop her upcoming album Pink Friday 2 in November.