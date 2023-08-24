Nicki Minaj Provides An Update In Ongoing Swatting Investigation

It's been nearly a month since the last time Nicki was swatted. Police showed up to her L.A.-area home after someone claimed a person was shot on the property. A month before that incident, police were called to her home twice after someone claimed her house was on fire and that her child was being abused. The swatting calls have become a regular occurrence at the home she shares with her husband Kenneth Petty and their three-year-old son.



This is the first time she's publicly addressing the updates in the case. According to Nicki, the District Attorney reportedly filed one charge for the swatting call and another for a false call to the L.A. County Department of Children and Families Services. As of this report, there's no confirmation on whether Bell has been arrested or not.



Outside of the swatting drama, Nicki Minaj is also preparing to drop her upcoming album Pink Friday 2 in November.

