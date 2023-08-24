Ohio Restaurant Named One Of The Best Cafeterias In America

A popular longtime restaurant in Ohio serving up tasty and comforting American fare for decades was named one of the best cafeterias in the entire country.

Food & Wine compiled a list of the best cafeteria-style restaurants across America, and one in the Buckeye State made the cut. According to the site, Mehlman Cafeteria, located in eastern Ohio in St. Clairsville, was chosen as one of the best cafeterias in the entire country. It was previously named the best cafeteria in Ohio.

The Mehlman family had a stall in Wheeling, West Virginia, "generations ago," selling prepared meals and desserts alongside produce and meat from the family farm — a practice that Mary Mehlman Dietrich continued across the Ohio River in the '60s when she transformed an old motel on Route 40 into what is now known as Mehlman Cafeteria.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Mehlman Cafeteria, now operated by the fourth generation of the family, may not look like much from the outside, but drive past looking for something flashier, and you risk missing out on one of the purest living examples of classic cafeteria culture left in the country. We can start with the outré decor ... continuing on to the modest prices, and the abundance of food on offer each day. From baked ham to meatloaf to prime rib, it's all yours, anytime you want it, though it's worth keeping your eyes peeled for beautiful throwbacks like tune noodle casserole and chop suey."

Mehlman Cafeteria is located at 51800 National Road E. in St. Clairsville. Check out the full list at Food & Wine to see more of the best cafeterias around the country.