Spanish Eatery Named Florida's Oldest Restaurant

Restaurants that have been open for decades hold a special place in the hearts of Americans. A combination of great service, iconic decor, and delicious menu items usually keep people coming back. After all, a healthy customer base full of longtime patrons and newcomers is the key to longevity.

If you're looking to dine at a historic eatery, LoveFood found every state's oldest restaurant that's still delighting diners. The website states, "In some cases, a state's oldest restaurant may not come highly recommended – here, we've picked the oldest and most historic place in each state that's worth seeking out and still serves great food."

Columbia Restaurant was named Florida's most historic restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Sunshine State has plenty of historic eating spots, but this Cuban restaurant in the hip city of Tampa is billed as the oldest of them all. It was established in 1903 by Spanish-Cuban immigrant Casimiro Hernandez Sr, who first named the place the Columbia Saloon (the name change happened two years later). Fast-forward over a century and it's still one of the most popular joints in town, known for its belt-busting Cuban sandwiches layered up with salami, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickle, and mustard."