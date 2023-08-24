Spanish Eatery Named Florida's Oldest Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

August 24, 2023

Seafood Paella
Photo: Dave G Kelly / Moment / Getty Images

Restaurants that have been open for decades hold a special place in the hearts of Americans. A combination of great service, iconic decor, and delicious menu items usually keep people coming back. After all, a healthy customer base full of longtime patrons and newcomers is the key to longevity.

If you're looking to dine at a historic eatery, LoveFood found every state's oldest restaurant that's still delighting diners. The website states, "In some cases, a state's oldest restaurant may not come highly recommended – here, we've picked the oldest and most historic place in each state that's worth seeking out and still serves great food."

Columbia Restaurant was named Florida's most historic restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Sunshine State has plenty of historic eating spots, but this Cuban restaurant in the hip city of Tampa is billed as the oldest of them all. It was established in 1903 by Spanish-Cuban immigrant Casimiro Hernandez Sr, who first named the place the Columbia Saloon (the name change happened two years later). Fast-forward over a century and it's still one of the most popular joints in town, known for its belt-busting Cuban sandwiches layered up with salami, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickle, and mustard."

You can find this restaurant at 2117 E 7th Ave. in Tampa.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.