The taco is a street food classic. The recognizable recipe is a filling meal that could stand on its own — tantalizing taste buds and transcending cultural borders.

HDdailynews.com used data from a Real Estate Witch Survey and delved into the heart and soul of this beloved and iconic dish. As a universal language spoken through sizzling griddles and flavorful salsas, tacos have maintained their status as a cherished culinary delight, not just in their country of origin, but around the nation and the globe. In this exploration, HDdailynews.com uncovered the assortment of tastes, textures and traditions that compose the finest tacos in the country.

Austin was determined to be the top city in the country for tacos,

"People worldwide associate Austin with its live music scene and nearly month-long festivals like SXSW. However, Real Estate Witch's study also found the best tacos near the Texas Capitol...

...In 2023, Torchy's Tacos took the number four spot in a survey of the best fast casual restaurants in the U.S. If chain restaurants aren't your thing, Austin has plenty of local choices like Palo Seco, Juan in a Million, and El Primo.

7.4% of all restaurants in Austin are listed as taco joints, and their average Yelp rating is 4.31 – 6% higher than the average American city.