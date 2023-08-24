This Cafe Was Named Washington's Oldest Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

August 24, 2023

Brunch with sweet pancakes and Eggs Benedict with salmon served in restaurant
Photo: Alexander Spatari / Moment / Getty Images

Restaurants that have been open for decades hold a special place in the hearts of Americans. A combination of great service, iconic decor, and delicious menu items usually keep people coming back. After all, a healthy customer base full of longtime patrons and newcomers is the key to longevity.

If you're looking to dine at a historic eatery, LoveFood found every state's oldest restaurant that's still delighting diners. The website states, "In some cases, a state's oldest restaurant may not come highly recommended – here, we've picked the oldest and most historic place in each state that's worth seeking out and still serves great food."

Horseshoe Cafe was named Washington's most historic restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Horseshoe Cafe originally opened in 1886, with a view to satisfying the hearty appetites of the many laborers in the industrial area. Back in the day, it also sold hunting and fishing supplies. Now, it focuses on stellar food and drink, with a menu heavy on American classics. Choose from a range of burgers, plus an excellent French dip sandwich, Seattle dog, or bowl of chili."

You can find this restaurant at 113 E. Holly St. in Bellingham.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.

