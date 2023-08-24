Two Young Kids Critically Injured In Hammer Attack That Killed Their Mom

A five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl are fighting for their lives after being attacked by a man wielding a hammer in their Brooklyn apartment. The New York City Police Department said that 47-year-old Liyong Ye was arrested in connection with the attack that left the children's mother, 43-year-old Zhao Zhao, dead.

Authorities said that Ye was sharing an apartment with the family but was not related to them.

When officers arrived at the apartment building in Sunset Park, they found Ye covered in blood as he was leaving. They detained him and then went to the family's apartment, where they found the victims.

Zhao was pronounced dead at the scene, and her two children were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

"The 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter are fighting for their lives," said John Chell, chief of patrol for the New York Police Department. "On behalf of New York City, everyone here, our hearts go out to this family."

Investigators have not determined a motive for the brutal attack.

Ye is facing charges of murder and two counts each of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. He has been taken to the hospital and will undergo a mental evaluation.