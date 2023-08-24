Update On Missing California Woman Swept Away By Tropical Storm Hilary

74-year-old Angelus Oaks resident Christie Rockwood was last seen on August 20th, just one day before Tropical Storm Hilary flood waters destroyed her mobile home. According to KTLA, all that was left of the home after the storm devastated the region was the foundation; everything else was swept away. Rockwood’s daughter, Tracey Monteverde believes that her mother was inside the home when it was torn apart.

“I know she didn’t leave because her car was still there and she lived alone. She only had one car and myself and other people that had talked to her before that, that got late into the night. She was still there.”

Local search and rescue teams have inspected the area, discovering home debris and even a shoe, but Rockwood herself is nowhere to be found. Monteverde detailed the search results.

“They said on Monday afternoon that they had found parts of her trailer and maybe some of her shed because she had bins of photos and they found a pile of photos, like a bin had been tipped over. I did see a shoe, one of her shoes. They sent me a picture. But from what I understand, it went down about three and a half miles from where [her home] stood. So if you can imagine that kind of stuff just everywhere.”

Family members have not heard from Rockwood in the last four days. Despite horrific possibilities, Monteverde and the rest of Rockwood's family are choosing to hold onto hope that their loved one will soon be found.

“We still have hope. My mom’s really tough. She’s been through a lot in her life and if there’s one person that’s sitting out there, that would be her.” KTLA described Rockwood to be: "5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 265 pounds with short red hair" with a " tattoo of a butterfly with a pink breast cancer ribbon on the inside of her wrist." The Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station is asking anyone who may have information about Rockwood's whereabouts to call Deputy E. Juarez or Detective S. Swanson at 909-918-2305.