Video Shows 3rd Grade Teacher Showing Up To First Day Of School Drunk

Video shared by police shows a former Oklahoma elementary school teacher visibly drunk during the first day of school.

Kimberly Coates, 53, was arrested and charged with public intoxication in relation to the incident and fired by the Perkins-Tryon School District. Police bodycam footage obtained by FOX 25 shows Coates, who worked at Perkins-Tryon Elementary School at the time, denying being drunk after blowing twice the legal limit during a breathalyzer test last Thursday (August 17) at around 3:20 p.m., according to the Perkins Police Department.

"I drank last night," Coates said.

"There's no way you drank last night," the officer replied.

"Well, I did drink last night," Coates responded.

"Did you drink at school is what he's asking, tell us the truth," the officer said.

"I didn't drink at school," Coates said.

"You blew two times the legal limit," the officer said.

"I did?" Coates asked.