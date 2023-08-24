Video Shows 3rd Grade Teacher Showing Up To First Day Of School Drunk
By Jason Hall
August 24, 2023
Video shared by police shows a former Oklahoma elementary school teacher visibly drunk during the first day of school.
Kimberly Coates, 53, was arrested and charged with public intoxication in relation to the incident and fired by the Perkins-Tryon School District. Police bodycam footage obtained by FOX 25 shows Coates, who worked at Perkins-Tryon Elementary School at the time, denying being drunk after blowing twice the legal limit during a breathalyzer test last Thursday (August 17) at around 3:20 p.m., according to the Perkins Police Department.
"I drank last night," Coates said.
"There's no way you drank last night," the officer replied.
"Well, I did drink last night," Coates responded.
"Did you drink at school is what he's asking, tell us the truth," the officer said.
"I didn't drink at school," Coates said.
"You blew two times the legal limit," the officer said.
"I did?" Coates asked.
Press Release (Perkins, OK) On Thursday, August 17, 2023, at approximately 3:20 PM, School Resource Officer Shane Dean...Posted by City of Perkins on Thursday, August 17, 2023
Perkins-Tryon School District Superintendent Doug Ogle, who was present in the bodycam footage, issued a statement obtained by FOX 25 regarding the incident.
"Last Thursday, I was made aware of a possible situation involving a staff member," Ogle said. "I immediately contacted the Perkins Police Department, whose officers oversaw the investigation. The school district conducted an internal investigation and cooperated with law enforcement. The teacher involved has since resigned. The district’s number one priority is to provide a safe learning environment for students. Because this is a personnel issue, I am unable to share additional information and must refer further questions to the Perkins Police Department."
Coates was arrested and booked into Payne County Jail, but has since been released. The Perkins Police Department told FOX 25 it wouldn't provide any additional details regarding the incident.