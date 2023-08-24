WATCH: Homeowner Shoots Through Front Door At Robbers Posing As Workers

Authorities in Texas have arrested one suspect, accused of trying to break into a Dallas apartment last weekend. The Dallas Police Department said that two men posed as maintenance workers in an attempt to gain entry into Ethan Rodriguez's apartment.

Footage from Rodriguez's doorbell camera video obtained by WFAA shows one of the men telling Rodriguez they were going around the building checking residents' air filters. Rodriguez refused to let them in, telling them that nobody was home.

A few minutes later, the man returns with another suspect wearing a mask. The two men, who were both holding guns, tried to kick down the front door. After a few tries, Rodriguez starts shooting through the door as the two suspects run for cover.

"I was hoping I got 'em," Rodriguez told WFAA. "That was mainly it, just hoping I got 'em."

"[Police] told me I let off 13 shots," he continued. "I couldn't believe it, but then again, I did empty the clip!"

Luckily, nobody was injured in the shooting.

On Tuesday (August 22), authorities announced they arrested Aaron Contreras, 30, in connection with the case. He was charged with aggravated assault, deadly conduct, and attempted burglary of a habitation.

No information was released about the second suspect.