WARNING: The video above contains graphic language.

A former YouTube star was caught on camera faking a hostage situation, leading to a tense, scream-filled confrontation with Miami police Tuesday night (August 22). In a now-viral clip, streamer Fousey, born Yousef Saleh Erakat, was handcuffed after yelling at officers over multiple threats from an online troll.

The 33-year-old was running a 24/7 live stream on Kick when he started talking on the phone with a "stalker," who bragged about harassing Fousey and his family. Erakat, who was staying at the Intercontinental Hotel, then threatened to kill the troll before calling 911.

"Ma'am, my life is in danger," Fousey said before he suddenly screamed at the dispatcher, who asked for his location. As the dispatcher tries to understand the situation, the streamer tells her, "Send the f**king cops!" There's a gun to my head right now! ... Help, help! Get them!

The only other person in the room with Fousey at the time was his unarmed personal security guard, who constantly tried to calm him down.

Roughly eight minutes later, several Miami police officers pulled up, and things escalated from there. Fousey told the cops the troll threatened his mother's life while admitting he made a threat against the harasser. When authorities asked the streamer about the stalker's identity, Fousey replied, "I don't f**king know."

"How do you want us to look for him?" one of the officers asked before Fousey interrupted, screeching "I have his address!"

After another brief back and forth, the officers started handcuffing Fousey.

“You guys are dumb as f**k, man! You guys are literally dumb as f**k!” he tells the cops. As officers escort him out, he yells at his thousands of viewers, "Hashtag free Fousey!"

According to a Miami police statement obtained by TMZ, Erakat was not arrested nor detained but was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. No word on if he'll face charges over the viral incident.