Since the onset of the COVID-19, remote work options have been adopted by more companies and embraced by more employees.

In 2023, 12.7% of employees in the U.S. work from home. 28.2% also work in a hybrid setting. Comparatively, only 5% of Americans worked from home prior to the pandemic.

It has been predicted that an astounding 32.6 million Americans will work remotely by 2025.

Therefore, it's safe to say that WFH models are becoming a new normal. The growing acceptance of remote jobs can be owed to the common belief that they come a variety of advantages which solve old age-old, traditional workplace problems — from more flexibility in scheduling, to the elimination of long commutes, to improved work-life balance.

However, one very important element of remote work is the ability to have access to reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi.

HostingAdvice.com compiled a list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Wi-Fi for remote workers in 2023.

Tucson in Arizona has been identified as number eight:

"Over the past few years, Tucson has seen significant improvement in its internet infrastructure, with the tech industry growing by 90% between 2014 and 2019. Now, several providers offer high-speed internet options, including fiber-optics connectivity, and the city has also been working on expanding broadband access to underserved areas.

The most popular providers are CenturyLink, Xfinity, and Cox, the latter of which is the cheapest at around $35/mo with speeds up to 1 Gbps. Tucson is also home to some beautiful views — but if you’re looking to get out of the heat, there’s no shortage of coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, and unique visits (such as Bing’s Boba Tea) that offer free wifi for its customers, making a perfect place to settle down for the day and take a break from the hot temperatures."

Here are some additional facts about living in Tucson: