Burna Boy Reveals The Inspiration Behind His New Album 'I Told Them...'

Your album's title I Told Them… sounds like a victory lap following all your recent success. How did you decide on the final title and what's the story behind it?



Well, I Told Them… I came up with that because literally I told them. It’s something I've been doing. I've always said, everything you see today, you are going to see. This is really the “I told them moment.” If you go back to any of my social media platforms, you'd see the evidence of me telling them that I was going to be this and I was going to do that, and I was going to do this.





What do you have to say to those who doubted your craft and criticized your journey to the top?



First of all, thank you. Because it wouldn't be as much fun if everyone believed.

When did you first realize you were on your way to everything you told them you would be?



I always knew. I feel like there wasn't a specific moment per se when anything changed in my head. I was just faced with a lot of situations that weren't the easiest to come out of, but we finally made a way out. So it's not like I ever had any doubts of my capabilities of what or what I was going to do, was just the situations I was put in.

What can fans expect from the album?



Expect me to be enjoying myself with this album. Don't expect nothing, really. Just take it for what it is and not what you expect it to be.

How did rap artists like Wu-Tang and Busta Rhymes inspire the albums direction? What is it about what they were doing that you loved?



It's literally the energies of what I couldn't do as a kid type s**t. So it's like watching them and wanting to do that type of stuff. So now it's like I get to meet them and it's like they're my people now for real. So it's something that I just had to do because really I'm in a place where I'm having fun with it right now. Life is great. I'm just in a place where I just want to do everything that ever came to my head.

How did the 21 Savage remix of “Sittin’ On Top of the World” come together?



I mean, that's actually the second tune we've done. One of them ain’t out. You know what I mean? So it's like we just be working, really.

