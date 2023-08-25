Colorado Destination Ranked One Of America's 'Most Overworked' Cities

Americans have a complicated relationship with work. U.S. workers put in more hours on average each year compared to workers in other developed nations, including Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany, according to a recent study from OECD. While we're taught hard work can lead to later success, sometimes one's workplace can cause undue stress and other issues.

Finance Buzz released a study that identified "cities where Americans have the highest risk of burnout." Analysts looked at seven different metrics to rank the 50 most populated cities, including average hours worked per week, average commute time, percentage of households with people with two or more jobs, and much more.

A popular Colorado destination ranked high on the list, and it's Denver. The state capital came in the No. 2 spot due to a good chunk of residents having a second job or a side hustle. The research explains:

"Denver, much like D.C., has a high percentage of households where more than one person holds a full-time job. With more than 6.3% of residents in the Mile High City working a second job, and 3.4% with a side hustle, it’s no surprise Denver landed so high on this list."

The website found that Las Vegas is the least overworked city in the nation.

Here are the most overworked cities in America:

Washington D.C. Denver, Colorado Austin, Texas Minneapolis, Minnesota Dallas, Texas Boston, Massachusetts Salt Lake City, Utah Kansas City, Missouri Indianapolis, Indiana Baltimore, Maryland

Check out the full report on Finance Buzz's website.