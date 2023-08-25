Drug Suspect Fleeing Cops On Moped Dies After Officer Hits Him With Cooler

A sergeant with the New York City Police Department has been suspended one day after he threw a cooler at a suspect fleeing from officers, causing him to crash and die. Officials said that Sgt. Erik Duran was suspended without pay as an investigation into the incident is underway.

On Wednesday (August 23) afternoon, undercover narcotics officers attempted to arrest Eric Duprey after he sold them illegal drugs. Duprey fled the scene on a motorbike, speeding down the sidewalk.

As Duprey neared a group of people sitting at a table, Duran, who was wearing plainclothes, picked up a large plastic cooler and threw it at Duprey, causing him to lose control of the motorbike. He struck a tree and then hit a Jeep Cherokee before falling to the ground.

Surveillance video from across the street captured the shocking scene.

Paramedics were called, and Duprey was pronounced dead several minutes later.

The Office of Special Investigation with the New York State Attorney General's Office is leading the investigation. The New York City Police Department said that its Force Investigation Division is assisting with the investigation as well.

"The NYPD is committed to ensuring that there will be a full, thorough, and transparent investigation of this incident," the police department said in a statement.