F/A-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Crashes Near San Diego

An F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed near San Diego just before midnight on Thursday (August 24) night. The jet crashed down in a remote part of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, east of Interstate 15.

"The crash site is on government property east of the air station, and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground. Search and rescue actions are ongoing," MCAS Miramar wrote in a statement shared on Facebook.

The status of the pilot is unknown.

Officials did not provide details about what caused the crash and said that it remains under investigation.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department initially responded after receiving reports of the crash, but officials at the base have since taken over the investigation.

Officials noted that the aircraft was not part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar. No explanation was given as to why the fighter jet was operating out of the base.