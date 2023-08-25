F/A-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Crashes Near San Diego

By Bill Galluccio

August 25, 2023

USAF F18f Super Hornet aircraft
Photo: Andy_Oxley / iStock Editorial / Getty Images

An F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed near San Diego just before midnight on Thursday (August 24) night. The jet crashed down in a remote part of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, east of Interstate 15.

"The crash site is on government property east of the air station, and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground. Search and rescue actions are ongoing," MCAS Miramar wrote in a statement shared on Facebook.

The status of the pilot is unknown.

Officials did not provide details about what caused the crash and said that it remains under investigation.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department initially responded after receiving reports of the crash, but officials at the base have since taken over the investigation.

Officials noted that the aircraft was not part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar. No explanation was given as to why the fighter jet was operating out of the base.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.