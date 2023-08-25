Florida Destination Ranked Among America's 'Most Overworked' Cities

Americans have a complicated relationship with work. U.S. workers put in more hours on average each year compared to workers in other developed nations, including Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany, according to a recent study from OECD. While we're taught hard work can lead to later success, sometimes one's workplace can cause undue stress and other issues.

Finance Buzz released a study that identified "cities where Americans have the highest risk of burnout." Analysts looked at seven different metrics to rank the 50 most populated cities, including average hours worked per week, average commute time, percentage of households with people with two or more jobs, and much more.

A popular Florida destination also found a place on the list: Miami. The Magic City came in the No. 35, putting it in the mid-lower end of the rankings. Researchers also pointed out, "Florida represented 3 of the 10 least overworked cities in the U.S. – Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando."

The website found that Las Vegas is the least overworked city in the nation.

Here are the most overworked cities in America:

Washington D.C. Denver, Colorado Austin, Texas Minneapolis, Minnesota Dallas, Texas Boston, Massachusetts Salt Lake City, Utah Kansas City, Missouri Indianapolis, Indiana Baltimore, Maryland

