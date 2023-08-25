Fridayy Recruits Chris Brown, Fireboy DML & More For His Debut Album

"I remember I made 'God Did' in my room bro," Fridayy explained. "Khaled was on Instagram everyday saying 'God did,' God did,' everytime he said it just touched my heart. so I made the sample around that not even knowing Khaled or how I'mma get this to him. I called Edgar and said 'I got this 'God Did' record. He was like 'Bro make another one like a real hook. I'mma get this to him.' I remember that day I made 'God did' and I played it for Edgar and we called Eddie and Eddie was like 'I got Khaled's number. I'mma send it to him.' He sent it to Khaled and Khaled hit us back the next day and he said 'I need this on my album'."



Prior to his album, Fridayy got into the game as a prolific songwriter who penned and produced songs for Rod Wave, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Tjay and others. He released his own singles "Don't Give Up On Me" and "Blessings" (Remix) with Asake last year.



Listen to Fridayy's debut album and watch his entire interview with The Breakfast Club below.