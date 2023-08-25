Frozen Vegetables Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall of frozen vegetables packaged by Twin City Foods that were sold at Food Lion and Kroger stores across the country.

The recalled frozen vegetables were sold in various sizes and included sweet corn and several combinations of mixed vegetables sold under the Food Lion, Kroger, and Signature Select brand names.

You can find a complete list of the recalled vegetables on the FDA's recall page.

The FDA said that the voluntary recall was initiated after a third-party lab found Listeria monocytogenes on a package of sweet corn. There have been no reports of illness due to the recalled frozen vegetables.

Listeria usually causes short-term symptoms, including high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. It can result in serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled vegetables can bring them back to the store for a full refund.