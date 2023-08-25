Frozen Vegetables Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

By Bill Galluccio

August 25, 2023

Recalled Frozen vegetables
Photo: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall of frozen vegetables packaged by Twin City Foods that were sold at Food Lion and Kroger stores across the country.

The recalled frozen vegetables were sold in various sizes and included sweet corn and several combinations of mixed vegetables sold under the Food Lion, Kroger, and Signature Select brand names.

You can find a complete list of the recalled vegetables on the FDA's recall page.

The FDA said that the voluntary recall was initiated after a third-party lab found Listeria monocytogenes on a package of sweet corn. There have been no reports of illness due to the recalled frozen vegetables.

Listeria usually causes short-term symptoms, including high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. It can result in serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled vegetables can bring them back to the store for a full refund.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.