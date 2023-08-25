Hawaii Identifies 388 People Still Missing After Devastating Wildfires

Officials in Hawaii announced that 388 people remain unaccounted for after the devastating wildfires on Maui, which killed 115 people. With the help of the FBI, they created a validated list of those who are still missing and are asking the public to look through the names to see if they recognize anybody who may be safe.

You can view the complete list at mauinuistrong.info/unaccountedfor.

"We're releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation," said Police Chief John Pelletier. "We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible."

Authorities are also asking the immediate family of anybody who is still missing to submit a DNA sample to assist with the identification process. If you live in Hawaii, you can provide a sample at the Family Assistance Center in the Monarchy Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Ka'anapali.

If you are not in Maui, you can contact the FBI by calling (808) 566-4300 or emailing HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov to discuss the details of submitting a DNA sample.

The FBI is also using cell phone data to identify some of the victims based on the location where their bodies were discovered.