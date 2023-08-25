John Stamos Sends Heartfelt Message To Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen

Stamos also made sure to congratulate Ashley Olsen on the recent birth of her baby boy. "Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week," he wrote. Last Monday (August 14th), TMZ reported that Olsen had secretly welcomed her first child with her husband, Louis Eisner. The couple is staying out of the spotlight but sources claimed the couple are "ecstatic" about welcoming their first child together, reportedly a son named Otto.

Stamos' post ended with a plug for his upcoming memoir called If You Would Have Told Me. "If you would have told a young John Stamos flipping burgers at his dad’s fast-food joint that one day he’d be a household name and that, at the height of his success, he’d be living alone, divorced, with no kids, high on a cocktail of forgetting, he might’ve asked, “You want fries with that?'" the book synopsis reads. Check out more here!