The culinary landscapes are ever-evolving in the South, reflecting the artistry and innovation that chefs and restaurateurs bring to the table year after year.

2023 isn't over yet, but that didn't stop Southern Living from crowning the best new eateries in the region.

The editors' criteria for deciding who made the cut are extensive:

"The establishments on this list stand out in an industry that’s crowded, competitive, and full of talent...

...But a great restaurant is more than just what's on the plate. Service and hospitality are also important, as is the way a restaurant supports and treats its staff and the wider community. Whether you’re a local, or just visiting, these places aim to make everyone feel welcome."

Louisville's North of Bourbon landed on the exclusive list for its captivating concept:

"Attempting to export the flavors of a city like New Orleans to a restaurant anywhere else can quickly become gimmicky. But at North of Bourbon in Louisville, there’s a case to be made that perhaps the souls of these two places aren’t that far apart after all. Thanks to chef Lawrence Weeks, whose Louisiana family contributed recipes to the seasonal menu, there’s an earnestness and honesty to the cooking here that honors the ingredients and dishes found farther South. In a warm, inviting space where booths are carved out of bourbon barrels and bottles of Kentucky whiskey glow amber and gold in the backlit bar, diners can tuck into a bowl of duck gumbo, try a mirliton Caesar salad, heal a hangover with yakamein (a classic New Orleans noodle soup), or crunch on the pickled okra from their bloody Marys during a jazz brunch."

North of Bourbon is located at 935 Goss Ave, Louisville, Kentucky.