Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Slipping Note To Gas Station Customer

A kidnapped woman from Arizona was rescued after she managed to slip a note asking for help to a customer at a gas station. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said that the woman, who was not identified, was taken by 41-year-old Jacob Wilhoit on Monday (August 21) morning outside of a car dealership in the Phoenix area.

Wilhoit was wearing a wig and posed as a rideshare driver when he abducted the woman. He then started driving toward Las Vegas, stopping at a park for the night.

The woman's mother reported her missing the next day and named Wilhoit as a possible suspect.

When Wilhoit stopped for gas at a Chevron station in Seligman, Arizona, the woman wrote a plea for help on a post-it note and was able to slip it to a customer at the gas station.

"Help. Call 911. Blue Honda van. Going toward Kingman Las Vegas," she wrote.

The customer called 911 and provided the police with a description of the woman, the van, and Wilhoit.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety began searching for the van and located it on I-40. Officers found the woman and took Wilhoit was taken into custody without incident. He is facing numerous charges, including harassment, threatening and intimidating, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, and several other assault charges.