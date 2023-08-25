Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Slipping Note To Gas Station Customer

By Bill Galluccio

August 25, 2023

A note from a kidnapped woman
Photo: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

A kidnapped woman from Arizona was rescued after she managed to slip a note asking for help to a customer at a gas station. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said that the woman, who was not identified, was taken by 41-year-old Jacob Wilhoit on Monday (August 21) morning outside of a car dealership in the Phoenix area.

Wilhoit was wearing a wig and posed as a rideshare driver when he abducted the woman. He then started driving toward Las Vegas, stopping at a park for the night.

The woman's mother reported her missing the next day and named Wilhoit as a possible suspect.

When Wilhoit stopped for gas at a Chevron station in Seligman, Arizona, the woman wrote a plea for help on a post-it note and was able to slip it to a customer at the gas station.

"Help. Call 911. Blue Honda van. Going toward Kingman Las Vegas," she wrote.

The customer called 911 and provided the police with a description of the woman, the van, and Wilhoit.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety began searching for the van and located it on I-40. Officers found the woman and took Wilhoit was taken into custody without incident. He is facing numerous charges, including harassment, threatening and intimidating, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, and several other assault charges.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.