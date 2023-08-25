Missouri Eatery Named The Best 'Cult-Favorite' Restaurant In The State

Popular restaurants and chains are loved by many for a reason, serving up delicious meals and unique culinary creations that you might not find at other eateries. However, some restaurants have such a dedicated following that they have become legendary, a cult favorite that is maybe not widely known but deeply beloved by those who have stopped by.

Using user reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiling a list of the best "cult-favorite" restaurant in each state, "from historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies."

According to the site, the most legendary Missouri restaurant with a "fiercely loyal" following in the Show-Me State is Arthur Bryant's Barbecue. It was even named the one restaurant in the state that you need to visit at some point.

Arthur Bryant's Barbecue is located at 1727 Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Not just any barbecue restaurant, this is widely considered to be one of the best (and most famous) in the US. And for good reason, too; a long history and a knock-your-socks-off special BBQ sauce has cemented Arthur Bryant's as the go-to for crowds of people. Various presidents, from Harry S. Truman onwards, have eaten here, and Playboy magazine even dubbed it 'possibly the single best restaurant in the world.' Today, diners continue to rave about the flavor of the food and the down-to-earth mood."

Check out the full list on LoveFood to see more of the cult-favorite restaurants around the country.