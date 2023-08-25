Petroleum Refinery Fire In Louisiana Forces Nearby Residents To Evacuate

An emergency declaration has been issued in St. John the Baptist Parish in Louisiana as firefighters battle a massive fire at a petroleum refinery.

No injuries were reported, and officials said that air quality monitors deployed in the area have found no contaminants in the air.

"The release and fire are contained within the refinery's property, and there have been no injuries. As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community. No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made," Marathon Petroleum Corp. said in a statement.

As a precaution, local officials ordered all residents within a two-mile radius of the refinery to evacuate and urged those within five miles of the plant to remain indoors.

The fire started around 7 a.m. central time after a leaking naphtha tank ignited. Naphtha is a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture that can be used to dilute heavy crude oil. It is also used in wick-based cigarette lighters and as a fuel for camping stoves and oil lanterns.

Investigators have not determined what caused the storage tank to leak or what caused the naphtha to ignite.