Popular Burger Chain Opening Its First Location Around Cincinnati

Calling all burger lovers! A popular burger chain is finally making its way to the Cincinnati area later this year.

Shake Shack is coming to Liberty Township, just outside of Cincinnati, this fall, opening up the city's first location, and Ohio's ninth overall, on Blake Street outside of the Liberty Center development entrance, per WLWT. The new location will be even more convenient for folks hoping to pick up a tasty meal on the go thanks to the drive-thru, only the second drive-thru Shake Shack in Ohio. There will also be indoor and outdoor dining options available.

"We are thrilled to bring our first Shake Shack to the Cincinnati area in Liberty Center Township," Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer of Shake Shack, said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome the community to this opening to enjoy our quality ingredients, exciting menu, warm hospitality, and the added convenience of Ohio's second drive thru Shack!"

Shake Shack is known for its burgers, chicken, fries, milkshakes, frozen custard, beer, wine and more. There are several different options to try, including the ShackBurger with its special sauce, the SmokeShack with bacon, the crispy Chicken Shack or Chicken Bites, and even vegetarian options like the Veggie Shack and the 'Shroom Burger.

Though this will be the Cincinnati area's first Shake Shack, devoted fans of the popular chain restaurant can also find locations in Columbus and Cleveland.