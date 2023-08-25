Severe Thunderstorms, Tornadoes Tear Through Michigan Leaving Several Dead

By Bill Galluccio

August 25, 2023

Lightnings in the night
Photo: Hartmut Kosig / iStock / Getty Images

At least five people were killed as a series of severe storms blew across Michigan on Thursday (August 24) night. The storms produced wind gusts of up to 75 mph and spawned two tornadoes, one in Lansing and one that formed near Grand Rapids. The storms also caused flash flooding as up to seven inches of rain was dumped in some areas of the state.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said that a woman and her two kids were killed in a car crash amidst the heavy rain.

Officials in Ingrahm County said that one person was killed on Interstate 96 just outside of Langsing after a tornado touched down. The tornado caused damage to more than 25 cars and left several people with serious injuries.

Another person in Lansing was killed when a tree fell on their house.

Officials said that over 450,000 remain without power as of Friday morning.

