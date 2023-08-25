South Florida Eatery Ranked High Among Best New Restaurants In The South

A South Florida restaurant is getting some attention thanks to new rankings by Southern Living. Editors revealed "The South's Best New Restaurants of 2023," which includes 25 eateries serving food that's worthy of your tastebuds. The list ranges from fine-dining establishments to no-frills fried chicken joints and pizza places.

Zitz Sum, an Asian-inspired restaurant in Coral Gables, caught the eye of writers! Here's why the award-winning location was featured:

"Few menus are as uniquely delicious and surprising as the one at Coral Gables’ Zitz Sum, and that’s because it reflects chef Pablo Zitzmann’s own story. The son of German and Mexican immigrants, he was raised in Bogotá, Colombia. After graduating from culinary school, he cooked in Miami, Honolulu’s Chinatown, and Hong Kong before finally returning to South Florida, where he helmed the kitchen at the lauded but now-defunct No Name Chinese. That varied history, plus Zitzmann’s love of Japanese and Italian flavors, translates into an incomparable dining experience. The oft-changing menu means, if you’re lucky, you might encounter the quick-to-sell-out, spicy Har Gow (shrimp dumplings with Calabrian chili oil, lime, and Thai basil). Try the Wonton in Brodo (chicken-and-foie gras-filled dumplings swimming in a mushroom-Parmesan broth)."