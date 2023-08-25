Since the onset of the COVID-19, remote work options have been adopted by more companies and embraced by more employees.

In 2023, 12.7% of employees in the U.S. work from home. 28.2% also work in a hybrid setting. Comparatively, only 5% of Americans worked from home prior to the pandemic.

It has been predicted that an astounding 32.6 million Americans will work remotely by 2025.

Therefore, it's safe to say that WFH models are becoming a new normal. The growing acceptance of remote jobs can be owed to the common belief that they come a variety of advantages which solve old age-old, traditional workplace problems — from more flexibility in scheduling, to the elimination of long commutes, to improved work-life balance.

However, one very important element of remote work is the ability to have access to reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi.

HostingAdvice.com compiled a list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Wi-Fi for remote workers in 2023.

Waco in Texas has been identified as number one:

"Nestled between Austin and Dallas, Waco benefits from the infrastructure of these two major cities and their super-reliable internet connectivity that meets the ever-growing needs of its millions of citizens. Texas is also set to receive $3.3 billion in federal funds to expand its broadband infrastructure — and recently, Waco added half a dozen wifi hotspots after rolling out free community wifi.

Waco’s fastest provider is AT&T, with plans starting around $55/mo and the option to choose from fiber-optic networks and high-speed broadband. A major bonus? Waco has tons of cafes and coffee shops, such as Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, which has plenty of two-person tables so you can work comfortably if you ever want to get out of the house during the workday."

Here are some additional facts about living in Waco: