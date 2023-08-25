The Oldest Restaurant In Illinois Is 'Still Going Strong'

Have you been to the oldest restaurant in Illinois?

The history behind this one-of-a-kind establishment is so rich that you can almost taste it! Be it the charming, vintage atmosphere, standout service, or delicious menu items; this restaurant has stood the tests of time, and continues to cater to happy customers that have nothing but great things to say. So, get ready to dive into the history books to plan your next meal, because today, we're going to reveal the absolute oldest restaurant in Illinois.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the oldest restaurant in Illinois is The Village Tavern located in Long Grove, and service is still "going strong." To understand the current success of such a legacy, we have to travel back in time to where it all began.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"The Village Tavern in Long Grove is proud of its age, having first opened way back in 1847. Customers will notice some charming historic details, including an intricately carved wooden bar and brick fireplaces. Meanwhile, the menu is an exercise in classic Americana: choose between expertly made hamburgers, the signature Reuben, the Tavern's popular fish fry, or a pork schnitzel."

For a continued list of the oldest restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.