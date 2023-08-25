The Oldest Restaurant In Michigan Is 'Still Going Strong'

Have you been to the oldest restaurant in Michigan?

The history behind this one-of-a-kind establishment is so rich that you can almost taste it! Be it the charming, vintage atmosphere, standout service, or delicious menu items; this restaurant has stood the tests of time, and continues to cater to happy customers that have nothing but great things to say. So, get ready to dive into the history books to plan your next meal, because today, we're going to reveal the absolute oldest restaurant in Michigan.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the oldest restaurant in Michigan is the Old Tavern Inn located in Niles, and service is still "going strong." To understand the current success of such a legacy, we have to travel back in time to where it all began.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"Blink and you could miss this quaint spot in Niles, which is recognized as the oldest business in the Great Lakes State. It's well worth taking notice of, though, as there's a solid menu to match the lengthy history. The joint keeps things simple with a roster of sandwiches – Cajun chicken, Reubens, fish filet – and sides such as fried pickles and hot pepper jack cheese balls."

For a continued list of the oldest restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.