The Oldest Restaurant In Minnesota Is 'Still Going Strong'

Have you been to the oldest restaurant in Minnesota?

The history behind this one-of-a-kind establishment is so rich that you can almost taste it! Be it the charming, vintage atmosphere, standout service, or delicious menu items; this restaurant has stood the tests of time, and continues to cater to happy customers that have nothing but great things to say. So, get ready to dive into the history books to plan your next meal, because today, we're going to reveal the absolute oldest restaurant in Minnesota.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the oldest restaurant in Minnesota is Neumann's Bar & Grill located in North St. Paul, and service is still "going strong." To understand the current success of such a legacy, we have to travel back in time to where it all began.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"Neumann's has been going strong since 1887. There's more to it than the food – including live music, classic car shows, and a well-stocked bar – but you can't go wrong with dinner here. You can choose from daily specials from the grill, plus a permanent menu featuring pizza, burgers (the NeuBleu, doused in blue cheese and garlic, and topped with fried onions and bacon, is our favorite), and beef tacos."

