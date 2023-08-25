The Oldest Restaurant In Nebraska Is 'Still Going Strong'

Have you been to the oldest restaurant in Nebraska?

The history behind this one-of-a-kind establishment is so rich that you can almost taste it! Be it the charming, vintage atmosphere, standout service, or delicious menu items; this restaurant has stood the tests of time, and continues to cater to happy customers that have nothing but great things to say. So, get ready to dive into the history books to plan your next meal, because today, we're going to reveal the absolute oldest restaurant in Nebraska.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the oldest restaurant in Nebraska is Glur's Tavern located in Lincoln, and service is still "going strong." To understand the current success of such a legacy, we have to travel back in time to where it all began.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"The long and storied history of this classic tavern has earned it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Opened back in 1876, it's said to have been a haunt for notorious Western figures including William 'Buffalo Bill' Cody. He might be long gone, but the spirit of the Old West lives on in the joint's classic architecture and old-school interiors. Now most people come for the raved-about burgers and the buzzing beer garden."

For a continued list of the oldest restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.