The One Restaurant You Need To Visit In Colorado

America has thousands of worthwhile restaurants vying for your attention and money. While many restaurants achieved accolades, critical praise, and good word-of-mouth, very few are considered must-visit locations.

For those on the hunt for these treasured establishments, The Daily Meal revealed "the one restaurant you need to visit" in every state. To curate their list, writers combed through their existing rankings, review sites, and input from both locals and tourists. Ultimately, they picked restaurants that are "emblematic of their state's history, culinary traditions and preferred cuisine."

According to the website, Buckhorn Exchange is the one restaurant you can't miss in Colorado! Here's why it got the spotlight:

"Denver's oldest restaurant, and home to the state's first liquor license, The Buckhorn Exchange opened its doors in 1893 and remains one of the best steakhouses in the country. Aside from the steaks, Buckhorn also offers buffalo, elk, ostrich, game hen, yak, quail and alligator in addition to their baby back pork ribs and house-specialty Rocky Mountain Oysters. If all that red meat isn't enough to give you a taste of the Old West, the historic restaurant is also decorated with 575 pieces of taxidermy, 125 guns and an antique bar that dates back to about 1857."