The One Restaurant You Need To Visit In Florida

America has thousands of worthwhile restaurants vying for your attention and money. While many restaurants achieved accolades, critical praise, and good word-of-mouth, very few are considered must-visit locations.

For those on the hunt for these treasured establishments, The Daily Meal revealed "the one restaurant you need to visit" in every state. To curate their list, writers combed through their existing rankings, review sites, and input from both locals and tourists. Ultimately, they picked restaurants that are "emblematic of their state's history, culinary traditions and preferred cuisine."

According to the website, Joe's Stone Crab is the one restaurant you can't miss in Florida! Here's why it got the spotlight:

"Joe's Stone Crab is a tourist trap worth eating at, serving up some of Miami Beach's best seafood since 1913. Because its specialty is its Florida stone crab claws (served with Joe's signature mustard sauce), the restaurant is only open from mid-October through May for stone crab season, during which time you'll also want to stop by for a bite of Joe's famous fried chicken or key lime pie."