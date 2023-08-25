The One Restaurant You Need To Visit In Washington

America has thousands of worthwhile restaurants vying for your attention and money. While many restaurants achieved accolades, critical praise, and good word-of-mouth, very few are considered must-visit locations.

For those on the hunt for these treasured establishments, The Daily Meal revealed "the one restaurant you need to visit" in every state. To curate their list, writers combed through their existing rankings, review sites, and input from both locals and tourists. Ultimately, they picked restaurants that are "emblematic of their state's history, culinary traditions and preferred cuisine."

According to the website, Canlis is the one restaurant you can't miss in Washington! Here's why it got the spotlight:

"Built on the edge of a cliff outside the city in the mid-century modern Northwest architectural style, Canlis is a refined and romantic place to dine, with breathtaking views of both Seattle and Lake Union. The menu represents the best of high-end contemporary Northwest cuisine with dishes such as their iconic Canlis salad (romaine lettuce, mint, oregano, bacon and Romano with a dressing of olive oil, lemon and coddled egg), black cod (served with Walla Walla onions, sweet pepper tapenade and corn veloute) and dry-aged lamb leg and belly (served with cauliflower and mustard greens cooked in pear vinegar)."