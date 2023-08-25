Lewis eventually stepped out of the vehicle but doused himself in gasoline and pulled out torch lighters, threatening to blow up the car, court records obtained by MyNorthwest News state. After an hour of negotiations, the car suddenly exploded, injuring Lewis. Video shows firefighters scrambling to pull him away from the intense blaze.

The driver admitted to intentionally triggering the explosion to get the police's attention, according to officials. Lewis allegedly told officers that "satanic daemons" were hunting him and that he needed law enforcement's protection.

Lewis was taken to the hospital with burn injuries and later charged with first-degree arson and first-degree malicious mischief.

Police said the Frey Meyer was evacuated during the negotiations, so nobody else was injured. Reporters said the store suffered over $50,000 in damage.