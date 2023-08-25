Wendy's Adds Three Brand New Items To Menus Nationwide

Wendy's is back with three brand new additions to their ever-evolving menu of crave-able items, and you're not going to want to miss these! According to a press release, the popular restaurant chain recently added a loaded nacho cheeseburger, queso fries, and a chicken sandwich to menus nationwide. John Li, Wendy's Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation, praised the new queso fries for being the "perfect crispy compliment" to the new loaded nacho sandwich.

"We're always looking to push the envelope with our signature Hot and Crispy Fries to give our fans layers of delicious flavors combined with the crispiness you won't find anywhere else. Our new Queso Fries are the perfect crispy complement to our Loaded Nacho Sandwich, delivering fans a classic tailgating experience, bite after bite." Lindsay Radkoski, Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer described the idea behind the creation of the latest, greatest burger.

"At Wendy's, we are dedicated to creating exceptional, craveable experiences for our passionate fans, and our talented culinary team continues to deliver time and time again with our stacked Made to Crave roster. The new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger pays homage to two American tailgating classics – cheeseburgers and nachos – and will have fans leaving the other guys behind and making the transfer to Wendy's this season."

Information regarding how long these new items would be on the menu was not released. Interested individuals can order any of the new menu items now by visiting a participating location, or ordering online!