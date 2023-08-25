Wisconsin Eatery Named The Best 'Cult-Favorite' Restaurant In The State

Popular restaurants and chains are loved by many for a reason, serving up delicious meals and unique culinary creations that you might not find at other eateries. However, some restaurants have such a dedicated following that they have become legendary, a cult favorite that is maybe not widely known but deeply beloved by those who have stopped by.

Using user reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiling a list of the best "cult-favorite" restaurant in each state, "from historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies."

According to the site, the most legendary Wisconsin restaurant with a "fiercely loyal" following in the Badger State is Kopp's Frozen Custard. This longtime Milwaukee favorite has been dishing out incredibly indulgent frozen custard and tasty burgers for decades.

Kopp's has three locations around Milwaukee. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Since 1950, Kopp's Custard has cemented itself as the Milwaukee staple for knockout frozen custard (as well as really good hamburgers and fries, to boot). It's what residents miss when they leave, and is the first stop when they return. Despite going strong since 1950 and expanding into three locations, Kopp's quality is still crazy good."

Check out the full list on LoveFood to see more of the cult-favorite restaurants around the country.