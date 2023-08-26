Drake Shares Update On New Album After False Rumors About Its Release Date

"It's not gonna be that much longer," Drake promised. "Trust me! I'm finishing it up. You know I have shows every night but I promise you. For All The Dogs is on the way." He wrapped up his speech by making some bold and exciting promises. "If you’ve ever loved anything I’ve ever done in the past, I promise you this album will be for you. I promise you it will be worth the wait," he said as the crowd cheered.

Drake first announced his eighth studio album back in June when he released his first poetry book "Titles Ruin Everything." While the rapper never confirmed a specific release date, he did tell fans at Madison Square Garden that his album will drop "in a couple weeks" in July. After that time frame came and went, he shared the album's cover art: a simple drawing of a white dog with red-orange eyes that was made by his five-year-old son Adonis.