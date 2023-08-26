Drake Shares Update On New Album After False Rumors About Its Release Date
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 26, 2023
Drake fans were disappointed on Friday, August 25th, after they believed rumors that the rapper's new album For All The Dogs would be dropping that day. Later that night during his concert, Drake responded to the rumors surrounding his heavily anticipated album.
"I know everybody's upset that I didn't drop an album last night but I didn't say it was dropping last night," Drake said into the mic. "So, don't be mad at me! I just said it was coming soon." The rapper went on to share an exciting status update to tide fans over in the meantime.
Drake had some words to share at his concert tonight about the drop of his heavily anticipated album, For All The Dogs, which was rumored to drop yesterday:— BroadcastUtopia (@BroadcastUtopia) August 26, 2023
“If you’ve ever loved anything I’ve ever done in the past, I promise you this album will be for you. I promise you it will… pic.twitter.com/UA2WCMe3Bl
"It's not gonna be that much longer," Drake promised. "Trust me! I'm finishing it up. You know I have shows every night but I promise you. For All The Dogs is on the way." He wrapped up his speech by making some bold and exciting promises. "If you’ve ever loved anything I’ve ever done in the past, I promise you this album will be for you. I promise you it will be worth the wait," he said as the crowd cheered.
Drake first announced his eighth studio album back in June when he released his first poetry book "Titles Ruin Everything." While the rapper never confirmed a specific release date, he did tell fans at Madison Square Garden that his album will drop "in a couple weeks" in July. After that time frame came and went, he shared the album's cover art: a simple drawing of a white dog with red-orange eyes that was made by his five-year-old son Adonis.