Margot Robbie was almost in American Horror Story! In a recent interview casting director Eric Dawson revealed that the Barbie star was nearly cast in American Horror Story: Asylum, the iconic second season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series.

Here's what the casting director said about her audition per the Hollywood Reporter: “Margot is probably one of my favorite auditions of all time, and it was right before she broke out. She was just such a star. It was just crazy, her star appeal and when she walked in the room and her voice. Everything about it.”

While she didn't get a role in the show, Dawson said he knew she'd be a star. In fact, it happened pretty soon after the audition. "That was one of those things as a casting director you go, ‘This is a star. What do we do with her?' Then, immediately she started, just boom, boom, boom, and she was out of our sort of realm of possibility of hiring, but that’s really the fun part of casting, is seeing the people whose careers are just rising.”

Robbie went on to star in the Oscar-nominated Wolf of Wall Street shortly after her AHS audition. Since then, she's been nominated for two Oscars: Best Actress in 2018 for I, Tonya and Best Supporting Actress in 2020 for Bombshell.

While AHS has fallen off in the past few years without its original stars like Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters, the show seems to be coming back in a big way with newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevigne joining series regular Emma Roberts for season 12.

American Horror Story: Delicate premieres on September 20th on FX. Check out the chilling new teaser below!