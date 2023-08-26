Word on the street is that Ye is planning a comeback, and it might be arriving sooner than we are expecting it.

The last studio album released by Ye was Donda 2 in 2022. However, avid listeners of the multi-talented artist might not have to wait much longer for his new tracks.

Two close sources told NBC News about recent occurrences that suggest Ye's upcoming full-length album is about to be introduced to the world.

For one, Ye, who has been working on his new music for the entirety of the summer, was witnessed by one source in the studio. This source also listened to the initial recordings.

Another source, who is believed to be a close connection to the musician, claimed that, "New music is imminent."

Plans to roll out the songs are seemingly underway, although both sources are unsure what streaming platform they are going to be released on.

Ye has been caught in the middle of a number of controversies over the past couple of years. As a result, Adidas's highly praised collaboration with Ye came to an end last October. Other fashion houses, including Balenciaga and Gap, as well as Ye's talent agency CAA and the production company MRC stopped doing business with him.