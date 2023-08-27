Cab Driver Fatally Shoots Armed Robber Who Was Targeting Other Cabbies

A cab driver in a suburb of New Orleans, Louisiana, fatally shot an armed robber early Monday (August 21) morning. Authorities said that 23-year-old Gerald Pope approached the cab just after 1 a.m. and pulled out a gun, demanding money from the unidentified driver.

The 43-year-old driver then pulled out a gun of his own and fired multiple shots at Pope, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Jason Rivarde said that Pope was suspected of robbing two other cab drivers from the same company. The first robbery occurred last week, while the second one happened the day before. Rivarde noted that Pope matched the descriptions provided by the other cab drivers.

Rivarde said that the shooting appeared to be justified and that the cab driver would not face charges for shooting Pope.

"The driver was presented with a threat to his life," Rivarde said.