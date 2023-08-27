Suspect In 'Racially Motivated' Dollar General Mass Shooting Identified

By Bill Galluccio

August 27, 2023

US-CRIME-SHOOTING
Photo: - / AFP / Getty Images

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters identified the white gunman who killed three people in a "racially motivated" mass shooting at a Dollar General as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter.

The victims were identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Jarrald De'Shaun Gallion, 29, and Anolt Joseph "AJ" Laguerre Jr., 19.

Palmeter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Waters said Palmeter was wearing a tactical vest and was armed with an AR-15 rifle and a Glock handgun when he stormed into the Dollar General on Saturday (August 26) afternoon. He shot his victim, Carr, while she was sitting in her car in the parking lot. Once inside the store, he killed two others before fatally shooting himself.

Before the attack, Palmeter tried to get on campus at Edward Waters University, a historically black university. After being turned away for refusing to identify himself, he put on body armor and drove to the Dollar General, where he carried out his attack.

"His sickening ideology is not representative of the values of this Jacksonville community that we all love so much," Waters said. "We are not a community of hate. We stand united with the good and decent people of this city. We reject this inexcusable violence, and this agency will not rest until this investigation is complete and every available avenue of accountability have been exhausted."

